Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) with bullish sentiments.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker on May 13 and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.83, close to its 52-week high of $225.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stanley Black & Decker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.00, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings on May 13 and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Duluth Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canada Goose Holdings with a $45.68 average price target, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

