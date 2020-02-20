Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Kontoor Brands (KTB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.82, close to its 52-week high of $128.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.43.

Kontoor Brands (KTB)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Kontoor Brands, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kontoor Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.52, close to its 52-week high of $88.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $90.00 average price target.

