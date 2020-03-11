Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), Aspen Group (ASPU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) and Aspen Group (ASPU) with bullish sentiments.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rada Electronics Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Aspen Group (ASPU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -29.4% and a 17.9% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Synacor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $11.33 average price target.

