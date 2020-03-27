Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Quantum (QMCO), Turning Point Brands (TPB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quantum (QMCO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB) with bullish sentiments.

Quantum (QMCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Quantum yesterday and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.9% and a 30.2% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quantum with a $7.13 average price target.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.8% and a 30.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Lululemon Athletica, and Oxford Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Turning Point Brands with a $38.00 average price target.

