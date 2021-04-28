Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) with bullish sentiments.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Zuzanna Pusz from UBS maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR100.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.54, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

Pusz has an average return of 32.9% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Pusz is ranked #1189 out of 7483 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.35, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR104.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Erwann Dagorne from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.91, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #4838 out of 7483 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.30, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR135.00 price target.

