Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Plantronics (PLT), Intel (INTC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Plantronics (PLT) and Intel (INTC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Plantronics (PLT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Hold rating on Plantronics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Plantronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Intel (INTC)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on Intel today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Richard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Technologies International, SolarEdge Technologies, and Axcelis Technologies.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.66, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

