Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Nu Skin (NUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nu Skin (NUS) with bullish sentiments.

Nu Skin (NUS)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Nu Skin on February 12 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Inter Parfums, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nu Skin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NUS: