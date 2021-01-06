Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Nike (NKE), Daimler (DDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nike (NKE) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Nike (NKE)

In a report issued on January 4, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.23, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.96, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report issued on January 4, Jose Asumendi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.15, close to its 52-week high of $72.25.

Asumendi has an average return of 30.3% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is ranked #1273 out of 7187 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.01, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.