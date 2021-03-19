Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Nike (NKE), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nike (NKE), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Ford Motor (F) with bullish sentiments.

Nike (NKE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Nike yesterday and set a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.17, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding AG, and Roche Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $165.18 average price target, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Erwann Dagorne from Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin to Buy, with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.50, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #5042 out of 7396 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $158.27, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR130.00 price target.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor received a Buy rating and a $16.00 price target from Barclays analyst Brian Johnson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.49, close to its 52-week high of $13.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on F: