Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Ocado Group (OCDGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Ocado Group (OCDGF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on November 28, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.63.

Nordby has an average return of 6.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3123 out of 7090 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.53, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

Ocado Group (OCDGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Thomas Davies reiterated a Buy rating on Ocado Group on November 2 and set a price target of p2530.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.85.

Davies has an average return of 43.3% when recommending Ocado Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Davies is ranked #1560 out of 7090 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocado Group with a $32.50 average price target.

