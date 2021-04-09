Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Emmi AG (EMLZF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, John Ennis CFA from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.49.

CFA has an average return of 5.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3570 out of 7432 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.92, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.20, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.7% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $162.38 average price target, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR130.00 price target.

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Emmi AG received a Buy rating and a CHF1000.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby on April 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #1655 out of 7432 analysts.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1082.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.