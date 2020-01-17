Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Molson Coors (TAP), AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Molson Coors (TAP) and AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) with bullish sentiments.

Molson Coors (TAP)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Molson Coors today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.57.

Kirk has an average return of 5.0% when recommending Molson Coors.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #4413 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Molson Coors with a $56.30 average price target.

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, Yield10 Bioscience, and S&W Seed Company.

AgroFresh Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

