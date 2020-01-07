Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Microchip (MCHP), Plug Power (PLUG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microchip (MCHP) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Microchip (MCHP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.73, close to its 52-week high of $108.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.45, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plug Power (PLUG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.82, close to its 52-week high of $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.75, representing a 38.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.