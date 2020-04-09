Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Microchip (MCHP), Mondelez International (MDLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microchip (MCHP) and Mondelez International (MDLZ) with bullish sentiments.

Microchip (MCHP)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Microchip yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 67.9% success rate. Pitzer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Brooks Automation, and Texas Instruments.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.94, implying a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.7% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as McCormick & Company, Sanderson Farms, and Conagra Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.50, which is a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

