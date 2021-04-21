Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Mattel (MAT), Target (TGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mattel (MAT) and Target (TGT) with bullish sentiments.

Mattel (MAT)

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mattel, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.85, close to its 52-week high of $21.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Mattel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Monness also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Target (TGT)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Target today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $207.33, close to its 52-week high of $210.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $212.31, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

