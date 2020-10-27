Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), Crocs (CROX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) and Crocs (CROX) with bullish sentiments.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.65, close to its 52-week high of $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.6% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with a $25.33 average price target.

Crocs (CROX)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.35, close to its 52-week high of $54.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report issued on October 12, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

