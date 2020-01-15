Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: MagnaChip (MX), Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MagnaChip (MX) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) with bullish sentiments.

MagnaChip (MX)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on MagnaChip today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.69, close to its 52-week high of $14.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

MagnaChip has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $244.33, close to its 52-week high of $247.51.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.8% success rate. McClintock covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy Co, and Foot Locker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.24, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $264.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LULU: