Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: L Brands (LB), Target (TGT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on L Brands (LB) and Target (TGT) with bullish sentiments.

L Brands (LB)

In a report released yesterday, Gabriella Carbone from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on L Brands, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.31, close to its 52-week high of $71.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Carbone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 72.2% success rate. Carbone covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Designer Brands, and American Eagle.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.65, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Target (TGT)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Target, with a price target of $258.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.01, close to its 52-week high of $219.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Target with a $230.75 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

