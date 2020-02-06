Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Kellogg (K), Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kellogg (K) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kellogg (K)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.36, close to its 52-week high of $71.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kellogg is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.50.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Vista Outdoor, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 74.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Vista Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.33.

