Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: II-VI (IIVI), Sensata (ST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on II-VI (IIVI) and Sensata (ST) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

II-VI (IIVI)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.89, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on February 7, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Sensata (ST)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Sensata today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $55.75 average price target.

