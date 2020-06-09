Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Hermes International (HESAF), Ferrari (RACE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF), Ferrari (RACE) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Hermes International received a Buy rating and an EUR820.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox on June 4. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $871.55, close to its 52-week high of $892.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 40.7% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Swatch Group Bearer, Nestlé SA, and Glanbia.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $703.17.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Buy rating and a EUR170.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab on June 4. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.60, close to its 52-week high of $180.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.81.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

In a report issued on June 4, Fabienne Caron from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize, with a price target of EUR25.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.65, close to its 52-week high of $27.05.

Caron has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #1989 out of 6709 analysts.

Royal Ahold Delhaize has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.13.

