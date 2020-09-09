Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Hermes International (HESAF), Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF), Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Ferrari (RACE) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report issued on September 7, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital upgraded Hermes International to Buy, with a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $861.84, close to its 52-week high of $894.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Hold with an average price target of $804.84, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR760.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa on September 7 and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Withagen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Britvic, and Diageo.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33.

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report issued on September 7, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari, with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $185.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $213.07 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on RACE: