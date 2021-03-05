Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Grocery Outlet Holding (GO), B&G Foods (BGS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) and B&G Foods (BGS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Hold rating on Grocery Outlet Holding on March 3 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Floor & Decor Holdings, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grocery Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report issued on March 3, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.50, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

