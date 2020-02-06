Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: GoPro (GPRO), Malibu Boats (MBUU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoPro (GPRO) and Malibu Boats (MBUU) with bullish sentiments.

GoPro (GPRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on GoPro today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GoPro with a $5.13 average price target.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Malibu Boats today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.66, close to its 52-week high of $47.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $50.00 average price target.

