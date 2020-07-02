Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: General Mills (GIS), Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on General Mills (GIS) and Capri Holdings (CPRI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

General Mills (GIS)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on General Mills, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.55, close to its 52-week high of $64.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

General Mills has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.92, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.56, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

