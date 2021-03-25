Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: GameStop (GME), MSA Safety (MSA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on GameStop (GME) and MSA Safety (MSA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

GameStop (GME)

In a report issued on March 23, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on GameStop, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $136.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Alphabet Class C.

GameStop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $54.40, which is a -55.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Wedbush also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

MSA Safety (MSA)

In a report issued on March 23, Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on MSA Safety, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 77.6% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Faro Technologies.

MSA Safety has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $154.00.

