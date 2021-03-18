Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Five Below (FIVE), American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Five Below (FIVE) and American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) with bullish sentiments.

Five Below (FIVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Five Below today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.01, close to its 52-week high of $201.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 80.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.79.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Outdoor Brands with a $29.00 average price target.

