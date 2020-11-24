Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Dollarama (DLMAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Dollarama (DLMAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollarama (DLMAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama on November 4 and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.72, close to its 52-week high of $40.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollarama with a $42.01 average price target.

