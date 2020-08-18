Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Diageo (DGEAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Diageo (DGEAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report issued on August 6, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diageo, with a price target of p2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.19.

Jones has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3776 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $36.87 average price target, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p3000.00 price target.

