Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Foot Locker (FL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Foot Locker (FL) with bullish sentiments.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Merrill Lynch analyst Rafe Jadrosich reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor today and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $311.22.

Jadrosich has an average return of 33.3% when recommending Deckers Outdoor.

According to TipRanks.com, Jadrosich is ranked #774 out of 7525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $422.57 average price target, which is a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 80.8% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Burlington Stores, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.87, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.