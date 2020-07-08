Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Daimler (DDAIF), HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Harald Hendrikse maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrikse is ranked #6347 out of 6759 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.09, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Thomas Maul maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50, equals to its 52-week high of $53.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Maul is ranked #4220 out of 6759 analysts.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.68, representing a 77.0% upside. In a report issued on June 26, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR84.00 price target.

