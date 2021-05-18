Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Constellation Brands (STZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report issued on April 5, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.87, close to its 52-week high of $244.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Duckhorn Portfolio, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $261.11, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

