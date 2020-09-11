Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin on September 9 and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Daimler, and Peugeot.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.53.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on September 9 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.85, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

Nordby has an average return of 11.0% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2327 out of 6923 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.95, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF123.00 price target.

