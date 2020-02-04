Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Resonant (RESN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Resonant (RESN) with bullish sentiments.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Columbia Sportswear today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Columbia Sportswear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.75, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Odeon Capital Group LLC also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Resonant, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.7% and a 32.2% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

Resonant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

