Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Capri Holdings (CPRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Capri Holdings (CPRI) with bullish sentiments.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

UBS analyst Steven Strycula maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.20, close to its 52-week high of $81.09.

Strycula has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Colgate-Palmolive.

According to TipRanks.com, Strycula is ranked #4620 out of 6981 analysts.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.00, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Sole covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $23.00 average price target.

