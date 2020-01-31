Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.70, close to its 52-week high of $91.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cirrus Logic with a $88.00 average price target, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.08, close to its 52-week low of $62.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit AeroSystems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.00, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.