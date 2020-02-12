Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), Perceptron (PRCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Perceptron (PRCP) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Perceptron (PRCP)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Perceptron, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Perceptron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

