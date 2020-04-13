Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Boston Beer (SAM), RPM International (RPM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Beer (SAM) and RPM International (RPM) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer on April 8 and set a price target of $424.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $396.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $450.00 average price target, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RPM International (RPM)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on RPM International on April 8 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

RPM International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.83, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.