Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Ball (BLL), Synaptics (SYNA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ball (BLL) and Synaptics (SYNA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ball (BLL)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Ball yesterday and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.00, close to its 52-week high of $82.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.80, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Synaptics, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.10, close to its 52-week high of $75.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $67.88 average price target, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $73.00 price target.

