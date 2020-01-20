Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Ball (BLL), Daimler (DDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ball (BLL), Daimler (DDAIF) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) with bullish sentiments.

Ball (BLL)

In a report issued on January 16, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ball, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ball with a $79.83 average price target, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report issued on January 16, Tom Narayan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #4839 out of 5850 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $56.29.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report issued on January 16, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.25, close to its 52-week high of $247.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $254.55, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $264.00 price target.

