Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Arcimoto (FUV), Designer Brands (DBI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arcimoto (FUV) and Designer Brands (DBI) with bullish sentiments.

Arcimoto (FUV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Arcimoto today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 40.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcimoto with a $4.50 average price target.

Designer Brands (DBI)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Designer Brands, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 35.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Designer Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $7.25.

