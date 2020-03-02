Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Wayfair (W)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Wayfair (W) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Monness analyst Christopher Shaw upgraded Archer Daniels Midland to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.15.

Shaw has an average return of 14.0% when recommending Archer Daniels Midland.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is ranked #1784 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archer Daniels Midland is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

Wayfair (W)

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.94, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Basham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Basham covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Tractor Supply.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.27, a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.18, close to its 52-week low of $49.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Seifman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $76.10, a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

