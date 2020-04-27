Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), PepsiCo (PEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and PepsiCo (PEP) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $2600.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2410.22, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 54.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2523.38, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo, with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PepsiCo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.94, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

