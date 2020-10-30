Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Blue Apron Holdings (APRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3211.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Lyft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3789.81, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3750.00 price target.

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Blue Apron Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Leaf Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blue Apron Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.80.

