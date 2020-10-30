Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3030.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, GoodRx Holdings, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3807.32, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3600.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft yesterday and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #6798 out of 6994 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.23, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.