Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) with bullish sentiments.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Martin Landry maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard on November 25 and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.06.

Landry has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Alimentation Couche Tard.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is ranked #229 out of 7210 analysts.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.89, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report issued on November 10, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.