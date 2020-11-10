Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF), Alibaba (BABA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) and Alibaba (BABA) with bullish sentiments.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report issued on November 6, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.87, close to its 52-week high of $36.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.9% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $39.97 average price target, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$51.00 price target.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on November 6, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $361.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 73.0% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alibaba is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $338.14, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

