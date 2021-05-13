Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Alibaba (BABA), ARKO Corp (ARKO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and ARKO Corp (ARKO) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $206.08, close to its 52-week low of $194.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $309.36, which is a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a HK$310.00 price target.

ARKO Corp (ARKO)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on ARKO Corp today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARKO Corp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

