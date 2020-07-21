Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Albertsons Companies (ACI), Oxford Industries (OXM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Albertsons Companies (ACI), Oxford Industries (OXM) and Alibaba (BABA) with bullish sentiments.

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies received a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Albertsons Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.44, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Oxford Industries, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.0% and a 34.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Oxford Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Alibaba (BABA)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.81, close to its 52-week high of $268.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.11, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

