Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Acushnet Holdings (GOLF), Daimler (DDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Roth Capital analyst George Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Acushnet Holdings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.86, close to its 52-week high of $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Laird Superfood, Nautilus Group, and Callaway Golf.

Acushnet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 55.7% success rate. Diermeier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.35, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DDAIF: